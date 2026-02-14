Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, released in theaters yesterday (February 13), and it performed decently at the Indian box office on day 1. For Tollywood, it’s the second-lowest opener of 2026 after Nari Nari Naduma Murari (70 lakh), but considering the cost, the opening-day numbers look decent and much better than Vishwak’s last release, Laila.

The Telugu comedy drama film has received mixed reviews from critics. The film is being praised for its humor and for entertaining in parts, while it is being criticised for lacking emotional depth and a weak screenplay. Among the audience, initial word of mouth is mixed, which is a major concern and might limit the film from scoring well in the long run.

How much did Funky earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

As per Sacnilk, Funky scored an estimated 2.25 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, which equals 2.65 crore gross. For Vishwak Sen, it’s the sixth biggest opening in the post-COVID era, overtaking Mechanic Rocky (1.55 crore). Compared to Vishwak’s last release, Laila (1.4 crore), it scored 60.71% higher.

Take a look at the opening day collection of Vishwak Sen’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Ori Devuda – 1.5 crore Das Ka Dhamki – 5.3 crore Gangs Of Godavari – 5.2 crore Gaami – 4 crore Paagal – 2.4 crore Funky – 2.25 crore Mechanic Rocky – 1.55 crore Laila – 1.4 crore Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam – 1.3 crore

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official word about Funky’s budget, it was reportedly made at 25 crore. Against this cost, it earned 2.25 crore net on the opening day, thus recovering 9% of the budget already. If the film maintains a good pace in the opening week, it has a chance of making a full recovery and emerging as a success at the Indian box office.

More about the film

The Telugu comedy drama is directed by K. V. Anudeep and produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film also stars Naresh and VTV Ganesh in key roles.

