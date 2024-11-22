The Vishwak Sen starrer Telugu action comedy film Mechanic Rocky was released on the big screen today (November 22). No sooner did the film release in the theatres than fans have been pouring in with their reactions. The movie has been receiving a mixed response, with many fans preferring the second half to the first half. However, most netizens have hailed Sen’s performance to be impressive.

Mechanic Rocky Fan Reactions

One of the netizens stated, “Vishwak Sen’s one-man show with a standout performance. Decent first half and an engaging second half with some great twists and good theatrical moments. Watch it.” Another user said about Mechanic Rocky, “It has an average first half with a drop in the pace after the love track and few predictable scenes. However, the second half picks up excellently with some good twists. The songs are a minus and the BGM is just okay. Overall, it’s a typical Vishwak Sen film delivering his signature style of entertainment.”

Another netizen went on to say, “This has got to be one of the most exciting surprise that I got in recent times. After the worst first half, there comes the second half as a solid comeback connecting even the cringe and unnecessary moments in the first half.” Another fan added, “As usual, Vishwak Sen’s energy and performance stands out. Decent first half and engaging second half. Few action blocks are terrific. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath are good.”

Another netizen said, “Mechanic Rocky is a smart and original comedy film with decent twists in the plot. Viswak Sen is a perfect example of an actor carrying a film on his shoulders. While the first half feels average, his energy and impeccable dialogue delivery makes it tolerable. The second half, however, picks up with some engaging content. Meenakshi, Shraddha, and Naresh delivered strong performances. Talking about Mechanic Rocky it has been directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi and also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, and Naresh in the lead roles.

