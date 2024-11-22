After Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, Ram Charan’s Game Changer is said to be a potential blockbuster from Tollywood. The magnum opus is scheduled to hit theatres in January next year, and fans are eagerly waiting for it. Ram collaborating with director Shankar will be great fun, and now everyone is waiting for the film’s arrival on the big screen. Amid this, SJ Suryah has reviewed it in simple words, taking the excitement to the peak.

RRR’s grand success worldwide has boosted Ram’s fan following. Unfortunately, his follow-up film, Acharya, was a mega-disaster at the box office, giving the actor a setback. Now, with his upcoming magnum opus, Ram is looking for a strong comeback, and the industry experts feel that it won’t be that easy as even Shankar is fresh from the failure of Indian 2.

The teaser of Game Changer was recently unveiled, and viewers responded with mixed feelings. Amid this, SJ Suryah, who is also involved in the film, has shared his review. He recently dubbed two important scenes and expressed his excitement for the magnum opus. He has already described it as a blockbuster, sharing that the output is really good and the response in theatres will be superb.

Taking to X, SJ Suryah wrote, “Hi friends, I just finished dubbing of two vital scenes in #GAMECHANGER (one with our Global star @AlwaysRamCharan garu & another with Srikant garu … it took 3 whole days to finish these 2 scenes dubbing …. The out put came out like “ dheenamma dhimma thirigi bomma kanapadindhi”… I can foresee the pichchi pichchi applause in theatres.”

Here’s the post:

Hi friends , I just finished dubbing of two vital scenes in #GAMECHANGER (one with our Global star @AlwaysRamCharan garu & another with Srikant garu … it took 3 whole days to finish these 2 scenes dubbing …. The out put came out like “ dheenamma dhimma thirigi bomma… — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) November 21, 2024

As expected, this post by SJ Suryah spread like wildfire and is the topic of discussion among Ram Charan fans. The Saripodhaa Sanivaaram actor’s words have definitely raised everyone’s excitement for Game Changer.

Meanwhile, the Shankar directorial releases in theatres on January 10, 2025. It also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, and Samuthirakani in key roles.

