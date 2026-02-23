Sunny Deol is making the impossible look like a cakewalk currently! While most films are lucky to even survive in theaters for a month, Border 2 is currently busy throwing a celebration. Entering its fifth week, the Anurag Singh war drama has pulled off another huge achievement on BookMyShow, witnessing a good jump in ticket sales!

The film, which has been the choice of the masses since Republic Day, saw a whopping 91% jump in sales over the 5th weekend compared to its Friday start, proving that the nostalgia for the franchise is still hitting strong and hard!

Border 2 Box Office BMS Sales

After a steady fourth week, Border 2 opened its fifth Friday on a quiet note. However, as the weekend progressed, the footfalls multiplied. From 5.18K ticket sales on BMS on the fifth Friday, the sales skyrocketed to nearly 10K by the fifth Sunday, marking an almost double growth in just 48 hours.

The fifth weekend of Sunny Deol‘s film contributed to almost 25K ticket sales on BMS, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday hitting ticket sales of 5.18K, 9.76K, and 9.9K on BMS, respectively! The total ticket sales of the film stand at 5.4 million.

If the film manages to stay over till Holi, it could very easily hit another 100K ticket sales on BMS. Currently, looking at the pace, it does not look like the war epic will surrender in the theaters anytime soon!

Border 2 BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales of the film on BMS after 31 days.

Pre Sales: 404K

Week 1: 3.48 Million

Week 2: 1.04 Million

Week 3: 353K

Week 4: 111K

Day 29, 5th Friday: 5.18K

Day 30, 5th Saturday: 9.76K

Day 31, 5th Sunday: 9.9K

Total: 5.4 Million

