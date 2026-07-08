Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 5 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher and Chunky Pandey’s Baby Do Die Do opened to positive reviews. Unfortunately, the crime thriller is facing a disastrous run at the box office. The film is yet to cross 3 crore despite the discounted Tuesday, and budget recovery now looks impossible. Scroll below for the day 5 update!

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 5

According to estimates, Baby Do Die Do collected just 36 lakh on day 5 at the Indian box office. The numbers have been consistently poor throughout the week, with no real jump, even on discounted Tuesday, which instead saw a 12% drop. Strong competition from Alpha, Welcome To The Jungle, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and other releases is making the journey more challenging, as the footfalls haven’t been enough.

The total collection in India reaches 2.58 crore net after 5 days. In less than 48 hours, Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 is arriving in theatres. At this pace, Nachiket Samant’s directorial may soon get washed out of theatres. All eyes are now on the growth during the second weekend. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at only 3.04 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 40 lakh

Day 2: 58 lakh

Day 3: 83 lakh

Day 4: 41 lakh

Day 5: 36 lakh

Total: 2.58 crore

What is the budget of Baby Do Die Do?

Huma Qureshi’s film is reportedly made on a decent budget of 25 crore. Only 10% of the reported investments have been recovered so far. With a constant decline during the weekdays, the situation looks stressful for the crime thriller. The makers may suffer losses of over 20 crore.

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 2.58 crore

Budget recovery: 10%

India gross: 3.04 crore

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