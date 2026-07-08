Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ahmed Khan’s action-adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle has crossed the 175 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The celebration does not end there. It has also surpassed Sky Force to become Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 12 update!

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Welcome To The Jungle has collected 178.2 crore gross worldwide. It is enjoying a good run at the domestic box office, where it has amassed 124.83 crore net, which converts to 147.29 crore gross.

At the overseas box office, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani co-starrer is enjoying a decent run. It has accumulated 30.91 crore gross, despite competition from Alpha, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Cocktail 2. All eyes are now on the momentum after the arrival of Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4.

Beats Sky Force!

The action-adventure comedy is now competing against Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID releases at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed Sky Force (174.21 crore gross) to become his 5th highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era. The next target would be an entry into the 200 crore club. However, surpassing OMG 2 (220 crore) looks difficult.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 178.2 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3: 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 90.24 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Summary

India net: 124.83 crore

India gross: 147.29 crore

Overseas gross: 30.91 crore

Worldwide gross: 178.2 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 19: Beats Tere Ishk Mein & Emerges As Kriti Sanon’s 4th Highest-Grosser Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News