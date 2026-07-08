Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go)( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Dhamaal 4 is the next big Bollywood release of 2026 and is just two days away from its arrival. Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, the biggie will hit theaters this Friday (July 10). Given the franchise’s brand value, there’s genuine buzz at the ground level. Also, due to an underwhelming run of Alpha, the upcoming entertainer has more scope of scoring at the Indian box office. But is the film doing well in the day 1 advance booking stage? Let’s find out!

Dhamaal 4’s advance booking starts in limited shows

Advance booking for Dhamaal’s fourth installment opened recently, and the full show count has yet to be revealed. As of now, around 3,900 shows have been listed, which is less than half of the expected final show count. Given the franchise’s popularity, the film is likely to secure over 9,000 shows across India. Depending upon how many shows Alpha and Welcome To The Jungle retain, there’s a chance of even touching the 10,000 mark. The math is simple – more shows, more bookings.

Sells over 14K tickets through day 1 pre-sales

As of 11:30 am IST, Dhamaal 4 has sold 15.4K tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. In terms of collections, the film has grossed 37 lakh at the Indian box office through opening-day advance booking. This is considered a decent pace, but with only two days remaining, the film must show strong growth and aim to surpass the 3-4 crore pre-sales mark.

Generally, comedy entertainers don’t really require big advances and are largely dependent on over-the-counter ticket sales. However, given the film has the padding of the Dhamaal franchise, it will need decent-to-good pre-sales to target a good start. Day 1 pre-sales of 3-4 crore gross will ensure an opening above 12-13 crore net at the Indian box office, thus setting the stage for a healthy opening weekend.

More about the film

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios. It also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand, and Vijay Patkar.

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