Over the years, Bollywood has given us notable directors who brought unforgettable stories to life. Some gave us cult classics, while others delivered massive blockbusters. But for one reason or another, they stepped away from the big screen. It’s been far too long since we’ve seen their magic in theaters, and we can’t help but wonder what their next project might be. We’d love to see ten Bollywood directors make a glorious comeback.

1. Mansoor Khan

The IIT and MIT alumnus made a strong directorial debut with the iconic 1988 romantic drama, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. He followed it up with the beloved sports drama Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and the heartfelt marital drama, Akele Hum Akele Tum.

His last directorial venture was the Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai starrer Josh (2000), which received mixed reviews but became popular with audiences. It’s been over 25 years since he’s helmed a film, and his blend of heartfelt storytelling and entertainment feels more relevant than ever.

2. Shimit Amin

Best known for directing the iconic sports film, Chak De! India (2007), Shimit Amin made his debut with the gritty cop drama Ab Tak Chhappan (2004). Later, he helmed the underrated Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009) with Ranbir Kapoor. Since then, he’s stepped away from feature films, returning only to co-direct Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Over a decade later, Bollywood still misses his understated yet masterful storytelling.

3. Ashutosh Gowariker

After the Oscar-nominated sports drama Lagaan (2001), Ashutosh Gowariker directed acclaimed films like Swades (2004), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Mohenjo Daro (2016). Yet, none matched the impact of Lagaan. A Lagaan sequel could be the game-changer Bollywood needs. It could be set years after the legendary cricket match, where the British break their promise and reimpose taxes. This time, Bhuvan’s battle wouldn’t be fought with a bat, but in the courtroom.

4. John Matthew Matthan

After making a stellar debut with the cult cop drama Sarfarosh (1999), John Matthew Matthan went on to direct Shikhar with Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor, followed by the comedy-drama A New Love Ishtory. Unfortunately, neither could recreate the magic of his first film. Over the years, Aamir Khan has expressed interest in a Sarfarosh sequel, raising hopes for this reunion sooner rather than later.

5. Farhan Akhtar

It was previously announced that Farhan Akhtar would return to the director’s chair for the Don sequel with Ranveer Singh as the lead and the road-trip drama Jee Le Zaraa. But with no recent updates, fans are left wondering when they’ll see his next big-screen outing as a director. With modern classics like Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya to his credit, his directorial vision is something Bollywood could use more of right now.

6. Rakesh Roshan

Few filmmakers understand the audience’s pulse like Rakesh Roshan, the man behind blockbusters like Karan Arjun (1995), Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) and Krishh (2006). Bollywood needs more high-entertainment, mass-appeal films, and that’s precisely why we’re rooting for Rakesh Roshan’s grand directorial comeback.

7. Aditya Chopra

His directorial debut, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), remains a landmark in Indian rom-com history. Aditya Chopra’s last outing as a director was Befikre (2016), but reports have hinted that Shah Rukh Khan has long wanted to collaborate with him on an action film, ever since the DDLJ days. After the smashing success of Pathaan, there’s no better time for this iconic actor-director duo to reunite for a massively mounted action-adventure in the spirit of Mission: Impossible, but outside the YRF Spy Universe (to avoid clutter).

8. Aamir Khan

The perfectionist actor has directed only one film – Taare Zameen Par (2007), and what a debut it was. The heartwarming drama touched hearts and showcased Aamir Khan’s rare directorial talent. While he’s since focused on acting, it would be fascinating to see him return to directing. This time, with another leading man, like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, or Hrithik Roshan, giving him the freedom to direct without the pressure of acting.

9. Ramesh Sippy

Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay is regarded as one of the greatest Indian films ever. What better moment than now for him to reunite with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan on a script penned by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar — the original Sholay dream team.

10. Ritesh Batra

Ritesh Batra made a glorious debut with the acclaimed romantic drama The Lunchbox (2013), starring Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He followed it with the feel-good drama Photograph (2019), and since then, fans have eagerly awaited his next Bollywood feature. This time, collaborating with another A-list star like Amitabh Bachchan or Aamir Khan, perhaps a Bollywood-Hollywood crossover, would be a thrilling comeback.

