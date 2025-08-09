Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, is trying to make the most of its run. After five more days, two of the biggest films of 2025 – War 2 and Coolie, will be arriving in theatres and are likely to leave little space for any other film. So, even the musical romantic drama aims to earn as much as possible before being brutally impacted at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, has nothing to prove now as it has already emerged as a massive success both in India as well as overseas. It has amassed blockbuster earnings everywhere, earning hefty returns. Recently, it created history by becoming the first Indian romantic film to cross 500 crore gross globally. In the next few days, it will continue mint moolah but won’t achieve any significant feat.

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 22 days?

As per the latest collection update, Saiyaara has earned 317.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 374.35 crores. Overseas, it has earned an estimated 143 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 22-day worldwide box office collection stands at 517.35 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 317.25 crores

India gross – 374.35 crores

Overseas gross – 143 crores

Worldwide gross – 517.35 crores

Likely to end its run below Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju

Both War 2 and Coolie are releasing on Thursday (August 14), so Saiyaara has less than five days to earn as much as possible. In such a situation, the film is likely to gain 16-20 crore gross more. With good support from overseas, it might also cross the 20 crore mark. The final global tally is expected to be in the range of 533-538 crore gross or slightly higher.

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer might just miss beating Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, which earned 541.76 crore gross globally. A few days back, it crossed Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (472.77 crore gross), probably its last target.

