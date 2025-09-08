Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, concluded its second weekend with a bang. The film is unstoppable, not just in India but even in the overseas market, and has amassed unbelievable numbers so far. Amid its unprecedented run, the superhero film surpassed Tovino Thomas’ 2018 on day 11 to become Mollywood’s fourth highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

Riding high on extraordinary word-of-mouth, Lokah picked up brilliantly during the second weekend. In India, it raked in a smashing 27.9 crore net between the second Friday and the second Sunday, which equals 32.92 crore gross. Overseas, it earned a mind-blowing 32.3 crore gross (estimates) during the weekend.

Overall, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earned 82.6 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 97.46 crores. Overseas, it has earned 92 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 189.46 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 82.6 crores

India gross – 97.46 crores

Overseas gross – 92 crores

Worldwide gross – 189.46 crores

Becomes Mollywood’s 4th highest-grosser!

With 189.46 crore gross in the kitty, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra comfortably crossed 2018 (181 crore gross) to become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally. Considering its pace, it will soon topple Thudarum (237.76 crore gross), and in the long run, it will top the list and has a strong chance of becoming the first 300 crore grosser for Mollywood.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers at the worldwide box office:

L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra – 189.46 crores 2018 – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crores Aavesham – 156.48 crores Pulimurugan – 140 crores Premalu – 132.79 crores Lucifer – 128 crores

