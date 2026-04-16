Vaazha 2 is unstoppable at the worldwide box office and continues to achieve new milestones. After scoring a century in quick time, the film is on track to comfortably enter the 200 crore club. Amid this, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Tovino Thomas’ 2018 to become the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, which is really a big achievement. Up next, it targets two more Mollywood biggies globally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 14 days?

The Mollywood coming-of-age comedy drama film scored a solid 4.9 crore on the second Wednesday, day 14, in India. Overall, it has earned 92.4 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 109.03 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 75.25 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 14-day worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 184.28 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 92.4 crore

India gross – 109.03 crore

Overseas gross – 75.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 184.28 crore

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film

With 184.28 crore gross in the kitty, Vaazha 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of 2018 (181 crore) to become the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally. Given the film’s strong momentum, it is also expected to overtake Thudarum (237.76 crore) and Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore).

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Vaazha 2 – 184.28 crore (14 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

More about the film

Vaazha 2 is directed by Savin SA and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. It stars Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V in key roles. It was theatrically released on April 2.

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