Today, on day 29, Dhurandhar 2 will face its major competition during the night shows. Paid previews of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla are scheduled from today, 9 pm IST onwards, leading to a reduction in the show count for the Ranveer Singh starrer. Also, advance bookings have dropped below 2 crore gross, and for the first time, the film has sold less than 1 lakh tickets in advance. These factors will impact collections, but it still targets a good number for the fifth Thursday. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report!

Yesterday, the Dhurandhar sequel ran across 9,970 shows, and as expected, the show count has dropped to 8,390 due to Bhooth Bangla‘s paid previews. If a comparison is made, 1,580 shows have been chopped off from yesterday. The average ticket price has dropped to 200 rupees, making it very affordable for moviegoers. In a way, this drop in ticket prices will attract a repeat audience, but it will also bring collections down.

Dhurandhar 2 sells less than 1 lakh tickets

As per the advance booking update of day 29, Dhurandhar 2 has sold 87K tickets, thus selling less than 1 lakh tickets for the first time in pre-sales. In terms of collection, the magnum opus has grossed 2.06 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the fifth Thursday. In net collections, it equals 1.75 crore. While there’s a drop from day 28’s 2.15 crore net, the overall number is still solid.

Day 29 prediction: Targets a good score on the 5th Thursday

Going by pre-sales and aforementioned factors, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to score 3.9 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 29. In the Hindi version alone, the film is expected to make 3.75 crore net. With this, the film is set to register the third-biggest fifth Thursday. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar (17.6 crore net), followed by Pushpa 2 (5.95 crore net).

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