Maareesan, released theatrically on 25 July 2025, is coming to OTT less than a month later. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles, the film mostly impressed audiences and critics. This marks the second collaboration between Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu after their 2023 political drama, Maamannan. So, without wasting any time, let’s get into the meat of the matter.

What is the Plot of Maareesan?

Maareesan opens as a deeply layered road drama with Fahadh Faasil playing Dhayalan, a thief freshly released from jail. He stumbles upon Vadivelu’s character, Velayudham, an emotional Alzheimer’s patient locked in a house and need of help. Dhayalan is promised a reward and agrees to be freed. Quickly noticing Velayudham’s surprisingly large bank balance, Dhayalan suggests a joint journey under the guise of just helping him—but with ulterior motives.

As the two journey unfolds, they form a complex, unexpected bond. However, the film transitions sharply at the halfway point, pivoting into a darker, crime thriller narrative. Reviews highlight the abrupt tone shift but reveal deeper moral conflict, revenge, and vigilante justice layers.

When & Where To Watch Maareesan?

From 22nd August 2025, you can enjoy the film Maareesan on Netflix. In addition to the original Tamil language, the film will be dubbed and available in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Cast and Crew

The film, directed by Sudheesh Sankar and written by Krishna Moorthy, stars Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Sithara, Kovai Sarala, Livingston, and Vivek Prasanna. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music. R. B. Choudary produced it under the banners of E4 Experiments and Super Good Films.

Check out the trailer here:

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen’s Romantic Comedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News