Prime video

Thalaivan Thalaivii (Tamil)

August 22, 2025

Directed by Pandiraj, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen as a married couple with a child. Initially, their marriage is smooth, but pressure from both families begins to affect their relationship. The film explores the challenges the couple faces within the family, all presented in a comedic way.

Upload Season 4 (English)

August 25, 2025

In the fourth season of Upload, Lakeview is threatened by a sentient AI, greedy executives, and the lingering fear of being erased by the AI. Can they survive, and will they be able to overcome these challenges?

The Map That Leads to You (English)

August 20, 2025

Directed by Lasse Hallström, the film is an adaptation of The Map That Leads to You, a novel by J.P. Monninger. Starring Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa, it follows a young woman on a pan-European trip, where she meets a boy who is also traveling, retracing his grandfather’s footsteps through an old journal. Sparks fly between them.

Jio Hotstar

Peacemaker S02 (English)

August 22, 2025

John Cena’s Peacemaker is back with a second season. This time, he discovers an alternative universe where his life is everything he has ever dreamed of, but trouble is never far away.

Eenie Meanie (English)

August 22, 2025

Directed by Shawn Simmons, Eenie Meanie is a heist thriller starring Samara Weaving as a former getaway driver who is pulled back into her old life to save her ex-boyfriend.

Lionsgate play

Soothravakyam (Malayalam)

August 21, 2025

Soothravakyam is a crime mystery drama that begins as a light-hearted comedy. Police officer Christo Xavier, played by Shine Tom Chacko, starts offering free tuition for 11th standard students, which upsets Nimisha, a teacher played by Vincy Aloshious. Later in the film, a crime takes place within the police station’s jurisdiction, and the story takes a darker turn.

Netflix

Maareesan (Tamil)

August 22, 2025

Directed by Sudheesh Sankar, Maareesan is a crime drama thriller starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. It follows a thief who breaks into a house to steal, only to find an Alzheimer’s patient locked inside to prevent him from wandering off. The patient offers the thief money to untie him. When the thief learns that the patient has 25 lakhs in his bank account, he hatches a plan to steal it. However, there is something deeper and more mysterious at play, with the police pursuing both of them.

Hostage (English)

August 21, 2025

Hostage is a political thriller starring Julie Delpy and Suranne Jones. When the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped, the abductors demand that she step down from office.

Maa (Hindi)

August 22, 2025

Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a mythological horror drama starring Kajol as a grieving widow and mother who visits her husband’s hometown with her daughter. When her daughter is kidnapped, she embarks on a quest to rescue her from being sacrificed. The story is set in the same universe as Shaitaan (2024).

Apple TV Plus

Invasion Season 3 Episode 1 (English)

August 22, 2025

In this season, the main characters must infiltrate the alien mothership. It is also supposed to introduce some of the most powerful aliens the characters have ever faced.

