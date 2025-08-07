Nadikar was released back in May 2024, more than a year ago. The film had good pre-release hype and was directed by Jean Paul Lal, starring Tovino Thomas as a film superstar. However, it failed to impress both critics and audiences, becoming a flop in the process. This affected its OTT fate, as it remained unreleased on any streaming platform until now. Finally, the film is set to make its OTT debut soon.

Nadikar Plot

Nadikar follows the journey of a once-celebrated superstar who is arrogant, rude, and deeply narcissistic, now grappling with the loss of his acting prowess. Haunted by abandonment issues and a string of box office failures, he turns to an acting coach in a desperate attempt to revive his career. But will this redemption arc succeed, or is he destined to fade into obscurity?

Nadikar Cast & Crew

Directed by Jean Paul Lal and written by Suvin S. Somasekharan, the film stars Tovino Thomas as the protagonist, Bhavana as his romantic interest, Balu Varghese as his assistant, Suresh Krishna as his manager, Divya Pillai as his mother, and Soubin Shahir as his acting coach.

The music is composed by Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira, with cinematography by Alby, editing by Ratheesh Raj, and art direction by Prasanth Madhav. The film is produced by Y. Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony, Anoop Venugopal, and Naveen Yerneni under the banners of Godspeed and Mythri Movie Makers.

When & Where To Watch Nadikar

Nadikar will be available on Saina Play, an OTT platform primarily focused on Mollywood content. According to social media posts by the platform, besides the original Malayalam version, the film will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is set to start streaming on the platform on August 8, 2025.

Nadikar Trailer

