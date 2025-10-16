The sparkling chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will take over the big screens on Diwali. The expectations are huge, considering the success of the Maddock Supernatural universe. But where could the romantic horror-comedy possibly land amongst the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025? Scroll below for the detailed analysis.

Thamma Box Office Day 1 Potential

Aditya Sarpotdar has taken over the director’s hat to welcome the first-ever romantic tale in the Maddock Supernatural universe. In 2024, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 surpassed all expectations with its earth-shattering opening at the Indian box office. It enjoyed a massive fan base due to the sequel factor, scoring the highest opening for producers Maddock Films.

Thamma is arriving on Diwali, which is one of the biggest festivals at the Hindi box office. The pre-release buzz is favorable plus the only prominent competition at the ticket windows is Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. All in all, if the content clicks, only sky is the limit for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film.

Where will it stand amongst the top 10 openers of 2025 in Bollywood?

Going by the current trends, Thamma will easily open in the 15 crore+ range at the Indian box office. It will compete against Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force to emerge as the 8th highest opener of 2025 in Bollywood.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 in India (net collection):

War 2: 52.5 crores Chhaava: 33.10 crores Sikandar: 30.06 crores Housefull 5: 24.35 crores Saiyaara: 22 crores Raid 2: 19.71 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi): 18.50 crores Sky Force: 15.30 crores Jolly LLB 3: 12.5 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 10.7 crores

More about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the ensemble cast features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Sathyaraj, among others. Varun Dhawan will also be seen in a cameo role, while Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora will be featured in special songs.

Thamma is releasing in theatres worldwide on October 21, 2025.

