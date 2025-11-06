Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer Baahubali – The Epic is on a mission to set new milestones for Indian re-releases. It has already emerged as the highest-grossing rerun of all time worldwide. SS Rajamouli’s directorial is close to attaining the second spot in India by surpassing Sohum Shah‘s Tumbbad. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

Baahubali – The Epic Re-Release Box Office Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic garnered 1.55 crores on day 6, all languages included. It saw a 20.51% drop compared to 1.95 crores accumulated on the discounted Tuesday. The decline was mainly due to the Telugu belt dropping below the one crore mark on Wednesday.

The overall collection surges to 29.70 crore net. Today, Baahubali – The Epic will cross the 30 crore mark, becoming the third Indian re-release to achieve the feat after Sanam Teri Kasam and Tumbbad. Including GST, the gross earnings stand at 35.04 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in all languages (net earnings):

Paid previews: 1.15 crores

Day 1: 9.65 crores

Day 2: 7.25 crores

Day 3: 6.3 crores

Day 4: 1.85 crores

Day 5: 1.55 crores

Day 6: 1.95 crores

Total: 29.70 crores

Set to beat Tumbbad re-release!

Baahubali – The Epic is now only 2.95 crores away from beating the lifetime of Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad (38 crores). With that, the epic action film will emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing re-release at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the highest-grossing re-releases at the Indian box office (gross collection):

Sanam Teri Kasam – 41.94 crores Tumbbad – 38 crores Baahubali – The Epic – 35.04 crores Ghilli – 26.5 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 26 crores Titanic 3D – 18 crores Sholay 3D – 13 crores Laila Majnu – 11.59 crores

Baahubali – The Epic Box Office Collection Day 6 (All Languages)

India net: 29.7 crores

India gross: 35.04 crores

Overseas gross: 12 crores

Worldwide gross: 47.04 crores

