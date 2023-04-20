An unfortunate tragedy has hit the K-Pop group ASTRO. The popular singer and dancer Moon Bin, also known as Moonbin, passed away on April 19. The news has come across as a major shock and his loved ones are still reeling from the loss. The artist was only 25 years old and was found dead in his Seoul apartment by his manager.

As per the South Korean police, no foul play was involved in his death. The case is still under investigation, and it is believed that Moonbin, in a sad turn of events, committed suicide.

While BBC confirmed that the South Korean Police Department is considering Moonbin’s death to be a suicide, the artiste’s agency, Fantiago, also released a statement recently. They shared a message on Twitter that said, “This is Fantagio. First of all, we would like to express our apologies for bringing you such sad and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

The statement added that Moonbin’s family would like a quiet farewell for him and requested everyone not to spread false or hurtful reports about his death. “It is even more painful to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love. We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else. We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved family who is deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can mourn the deceased. According to the bereaved family’s wishes, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues in attendance. Once again, we send our deep condolences to the deceased.”

The K-Pop star was a part of the music group ASTRO as well as its sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha. This news has come across as a major shock to his fans. The singer’s sister, Moon Sua is also a K-Pop artist and part of the band Billie. She has taken a break from her career at the moment to handle the grief.

We wish Moonbin’s family all the strength to handle this stressful and painful time.

