Members of popular South Korean bands such as BLACKPINK, TXT and BTS enjoy a massive fanbase. The stars never fail to entertain their fans or miss a chance to interact with them. However, there is only one thing that they keep from their loved ones and it’s their personal life, especially their relationship status. Despite being exclusive about their romantic involvements, BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s linkups are discussed the most. Amid her romance rumours with BTS’ V, here is the K-Pop star’s dating history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennie Kim, popularly known as Jennie, joined the band with Lisa, Rose and Jisoo back in 2016. Apart from the band, she also focuses on her individual career and has released various singles to date.

Big Bang’s Taeyang

Jennie’s alleged relationship history dates back to even before her debut with BLACKPINK. At the time she was training in 2015, rumours circulated that there was something going on between her and Big Bang’s Taeyang. Not only Taeyang posted a picture of the singer, but he also followed her private Instagram account.

Teddy Park

In 2017, soon after BLACKPINK’s debut, Jennie was linked up with producer Teddy Park, who is the name behind the band’s various tracks. However, it did not take Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment much time to dismiss the rumours and even warn those who were spreading it.

EXO’s Kai

Jennie’s brief relationship with TXT member Kai grabbed many headlines in 2018. Kai’s agency SM Entertainment even confirmed the couple’s relationship in a statement, but the two parted ways in January 2019.

Harry Styles

Jennie was also linked up with Grammy-winning singer Harry Styles in 2019. While there was not much evidence to this rumour, fans were elated to note that Styles began following the Solo singer and also attended one of the band’s concerts.

Big Bang’s G-Dragon

Jennie and Big Bang member G-Dragon worked on two songs: That XX and BLACK. Many media outlets reported in 2021 that the 27-year-old was dating G-Dragon as Jennie was even spotted leaving the singer’s house. Following the rumours, YG Entertainment released a statement in which they said they could not confirm about the artist’s personal life.

BTS’ V

Last year, Kim Taehyung, aka V, was spotted in a car with Jennie. As the photos of the two began making rounds on the internet, many claimed that the two were dating. As the rumours heated up, BTS‘ agency Bighit Music released a statement and mentioned that they would take legal action against those defaming the Butter singer.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nick Cannon Reveals His Wild Dreams Of Having His Thirteenth Baby With Taylor Swift, Her Breakup With Joe Alwyn Is Tingling The Masked Singer Host’s ‘Spidey-Sense’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News