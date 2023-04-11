As soon as Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5 began with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the new adventures of Star Lord and his team in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. As the name suggests, the movie will mark the third instalment in the film series featuring all the quirky heroes of Marvel. While the movie is less than a month away from its release, many fan theories suggest that it will see the end of their favourite Rocket Raccoon. Well, fans don’t have to wait much as James Gunn recently shared some insights on the same.

The guardians were last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder as they bid farewell to their new partner, the God of Thunder. The third instalment is expected to follow the events of the Chris Hemsworth starrer and will see the return of Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and more.

There is a massive buzz around the third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and fans have various theories. Following the demise of previous characters in the first two films, as Groot died in the first part but was reborn later and Yondu sacrificed his life for Pratt’s Peter Quill, many assume the third part will see the end of Rocket. Amid the speculations, James Gunn broke his silence and hinted at what he has intact for the viewers.

While the film’s cast is tight-lipped about the plot, they did mention that the new movie will be an emotional ride for the viewers. In an interview, Gunn also mentioned that the movie tells a “heavier story.” Recently, in an interview with Empire, Gunn revealed that he had viewed Rocket as the “secret protagonist” and noted that he needed to finish the fans’ beloved raccoon’s story. As the director recently shared an unusual post about Rocket on Instagram, he responded to fans’ questions in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

An Instagram user commented, “i hope rocket dies,” to which Gunn replied with a wide-eyed emoji. While replying to another user, the director hinted that if anyone dies in the film, they will not be revived. The user wrote, “About to piss m off when rocket dies (if he does) they don’t need to die, send em off world for a bit. Simple.” To this, Gunn said, “No one said he’s going to die, but that’s not how stories work.”

While you wait to watch the movie, let us know your thoughts in the comments.

