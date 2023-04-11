Celebrities and their expensive taste! Hollywood celebrities often share glimpses of their luxurious houses on social media, and every time they do, we get obsessed with the gorgeous interiors. From vintage paintings to antique artefacts, their homes are covered with beautiful items. But that’s not the case with Miley Cyrus. Instead of candles, pictures or plants, the singer decorates her house with s*x toys. Scroll on to learn more.

Miley is known for talking about s*x and her love life without any hesitation. She has often shared private anecdotes with her partner and her preferences when it comes to intimacy. Miley once talked about BOB (battery-operated boyfriend), aka s*x toys. But the funny bit was that she didn’t use it for the ‘regular’ purpose.

During an interview on Sirius XM’s Barstool Radio, Miley Cyrus revealed that she loved buying s*x toys and decorating her house with them. She said, “I like s*x toys. I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. S*x and interior design go actually hand in hand.” In another interview with on Barstool Sports’ Call Her Daddy podcast, she elaborated her preference further and said, “I’ll buy a d*ldo, and [for] more than … its operation — I don’t really wanna get in there with it because I love the way it looks on my table. I like v*brators, but I mostly like aesthetic. I’m pretty good with dealing with myself.”

Well, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Miley Cyrus once got candid about male genitalia and said that they would make good sculptures. As per Buzzfeed, the Wrecking Ball singer said, “I like d*cks as an aesthetic. Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone I think can agree that d*cks make wonderful sculptures. But more than that, I am not as interested. I like d*cks as art pieces. I love the shape. It’s good if it can just get in and go away — because I don’t want it eyeing me off. Everyone knows t*ts are prettier than b*lls.”

Well, Miley has never shied away from sharing her honest opinion about s*x, and that’s why her fans are crazy about the Flowers.

