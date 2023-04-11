It’s hard to be single nowadays, especially if you are a celebrity and, more importantly if you are Taylor Swift. According to multiple publications, the singer and her long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, have parted ways after six years of dating. The news about Taylor being single has spread like fire, and suitors are already lining up for the lady. At the very front of the queue is Nick Cannon. Scroll on to learn more.

Taylor and Joe were first spotted together in 2016. Her songs Delicate, Gorgeous, and Call It What You Want in the album Reputation were apparently dedicated to her romantic relationship with the Stars At Noon actor. While the reason for their breakup is unclear, People reported that they parted ways on a good note. Nick has jumped to the opportunity and declared that he would love to have babies with the singer.

During a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Nick Cannon opened up about his wild dreams, and they had everything to do with Taylor Swift. The Masked Singer host is a father to twelve children with six mothers. While he had no plans of starting another family, he said he would be open to the prospect if the Love Story singer were interested. He said, “I’m all in. First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music.”

Nick Cannon also added that he and Taylor Swift had a lot of similarities. They both made headlines for their love life, and while talking about it, he said, “I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other.” Nick said that his ‘spidey-senses’ had been tingling ever since he heard about Taylor and Joe Alwyn‘s breakup and said that it “would be amazing” if he were to have a kid with the singer.

The host welcomed a son last year with Brie Tiesi. He has daughters with LaNisha Cole, Abby de la Rosa, Brittany, and Alyssa Scott. Nick Cannon shares sons with Brittany Bell add Brittany. He also has twins with Mariah Carey, and Abby.

