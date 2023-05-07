Hollywood writers are currently on strike as they fear that they will soon be sidelined or shortchanged by AI. The writers fear that they might start getting paid less as they will only be called in to write the second draft while the makers might opt for AI for the first draft. This makes us recall the time when ace director Quentin Tarantino made headlines way back in 2015 for claiming that no writer has been attacked for his skin tone as much as he did.

Quentin Tarantino is best known for his movies like Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and Django Unchained among a few others. Read on to know more about his statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Business Insider India, Quentin Tarantino in 2015 shared his thoughts on how he was depicted among African-American critics. The filmmaker said that his 2013 film Django Unchained was attacked because it was written and directed by a white man. At the time, Tarantino stated, “When the black critics came out with savage think pieces about ‘Django,’ I couldn’t have cared less. If people don’t like my movies, they don’t like my movies, and if they don’t get it, it doesn’t matter.” The director continued, “The bad taste that was left in my mouth had to do with this: It’s been a long time since the subject of a writer’s skin was mentioned as often as mine.”

Quentin Tarantino added, “You wouldn’t think the colour of a writer’s skin should have any effect on the words themselves. In a lot of the more ugly pieces my motives were really brought to bear in the most negative way. It’s like I’m some supervillain coming up with this stuff.”

Along the same lines, Spike Lee in 2012 tweeted, “American Slavery Was Not A Sergio Leone Spaghetti Western. It Was A Holocaust. My Ancestors Are Slaves. Stolen From Africa. I Will Honor Them.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Keanu Reeves Was Once Embarrassed About Earning $315 Million For A Film & Decided To Give Away His Wealth For Good Causes Since Then

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News