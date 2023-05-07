Apart from being a tremendous actor, Keanu Reeves is also a generous human being who never fails to help the needy. The actor always ensures to treat his film crew with various gifts, donate a part of his earnings and to be kind to everyone around him. One of his family friends once revealed that he was even embarrassed about his earnings.

Keanu’s childhood was full of hardships, and the actor overcame a lot throughout the years. The John Wick star was abandoned by his father when he was just three years old and had to adjust to three different stepfathers.

The actor even struggled with dyslexia during his time in school but during her teen years, he realised he wanted to be an actor. During the early years of his career, The Matrix star lost his good friend, River Phoenix, his unborn baby and even his girlfriend, Jennifer Syme.

Following his tragedy-filled life, the actor always ensures to do his part for the needy. In 2022, a family friend of the actor opened up about his generosity in an interview with The Post. During the chat, the actor’s friend mentioned that the actor made around $315 million but “he’s somewhat embarrassed about that.”

The friend further revealed that the actor made spreading wealth his mission of life after struggling through a slew of tragedies. The actor’s friend said, “Keanu’s given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will ever know.” His friend added, “He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood mega stars, he never takes any of this for granted.”

Keanu Reeves is indeed the “nicest man” in Hollywood, and many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have agreed with this.

