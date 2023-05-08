When Sofia Vergara Dissed How Hollywood Welcomed Her With "Open Arms & Pulled Down Pants"

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara is mostly known for her performance in the popular American sitcom, The Modern Family. She came to Hollywood to make a name and started her career in modelling. Her curvaceous figure and busty assets made her the s*x goddess of Hollywood. Once while giving a speech, Sofia took a dig at those men and jokingly slammed them. Keep scrolling to check it out!

Sofia is currently seen on the judging panel of America’s Got Talent, and apart from her acting and modelling skills, her massive fandom admires her for her sartorial choice in fashion. From revealing outfits to bikinis – Sofia has worn it all.

Once, at an event, Sofia Vergara opened up about how she came to New York City and made a name for herself, thanking all the men who offered her drinks and a place to sleep, the actress-model took a sly dig. She can be heard saying in her speech, “I have to thank all of you because this is such a huge moment for me in my life. I never dreamed that I would be here in New York City. I came here all the way from a small town in Columbia called Barran. Barran is a Spanish word that means Cleveland.” And all the naughty-minded audience laughed at that punchline.

Check out the video clip as shared by ‘milliepowerup’ on Youtube:

Going forward in the speech, Sofia Vergara shared, “I always heard that the immigrants had a really hard life when they came to America. But when I showed up here, everyone was so nice. The men bought me drinks and offered me a place to sleep. This country welcomed me with open arms and pulled-down pants. And, of course, I am so lucky to be a part of the amazing cast of Modern Family.”

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started commenting, “Open arms and pull down pants that GOT me what a brain and beauty.”

Another one wrote, “she cleverly described it not always woman who spreads leg but Men whose pants were down.”

One of the users penned, “That’s New York for you, they’ll welcome you with pants down, even their ladies.”

Well, what are your thoughts about America’s Got Talent judge’s dig at Hollywood men? Let us know!

