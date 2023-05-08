One of the most significant projects in the Hollywood pipeline and the one that has all the eyes of the world on it is Superman: Legacy. This is technically the first movie in the newly revamped DCU roaster and also the first in the Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters. Written by James Gunn and also directed by him, most probably, the movie is right now in the pre-production stage. It turns out Gunn has now revealed that he is ready to cast Chris Pratt and that he has an interesting character for him.

James Gunn, after taking the boss chair at the DCU with Peter Safran, the first project he announced and has even got on is Superman: Legacy. Until now, there are no details about the plot of the movie or whether it is a root story for the Kryptonian Prince again or an episode from his life. But it turns out the mighty dog Crypto is confirmed to be in the movie.

Yes, you read that right. James Gunn has now confirmed that Krypto is all set to mark his next appearance in DCU, and this time in a live-action project. While doing the same, he also said that he wants his Guardians Of The Galaxy Star, Chris Pratt, to be in Superman: Legacy. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

In a new interview per Direct, James Gunn has confirmed Superman: Legacy will feature Crypto, and while doing so, he offered the part to Chris Pratt. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Star, though, wants the fees in cryptocurrency. Interestingly, Krypto was earlier voiced by Dwayne Johnson in DC League Of Super-Pets.

Check their conversation here, “Gunn: “I was hoping I could cast you as Krypto the Superdog (in ‘Superman Legacy’). You could do motion capture on set and walk around on your hands and knees, but you can’t talk.” Pratt: “I’ll do Krypto but you have to pay me in crypto.”

Gunn: “I’ll pay you in crypto, which amounts to zero dollars.” [laughs].”

Superman: Legacy has be slated to release in 2025. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

