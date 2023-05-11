Hollywood icon Kate Winslet has gone n*ked in multiple movies in order to do complete justice to her characters. The ‘Titanic’ star shot a couple of n*de scenes in her 2008 film ‘The Reader’ for which she also won the Best Actress award at the Oscar. Kate in an earlier interview revealed that she had to wear a p*bic wig for her role in the movie. Read on to know more.

Apart from ‘The Reader’, Kate went n*ked in movies like the 1997 hit Titanic. She also partially appeared n*ked in movies such as Little Children, and Holy Smoke!

Speaking of Kate Winslet wearing a p*bic wig for The Reader’s n*de scenes, the actress, as per a report in Newshub stated, “The film is set in the 1950s. I couldn’t just have a landing strip! I had to grow the hair down there.” The actress, who was apparently worried about her body hair, continued, “But because of years of waxing, as all of us girls know, it doesn’t come back quite the way it used to.”

Kate Winslet added, “They even made me a merkin – a wig, because they were so concerned that I might not be able to grow enough.” In ‘The Reader’, Kate played the role of a Nazi guard in the movie and was required to go fully frontal for the camera.

In a different interview, Kate Winslet spoke about how her b**bs were not perfect but whenever she got n*ked on the screen she empowered women since she was curvy. “I don’t have perfect b**bs, I don’t have zero cellulite- of course, I don’t and I’m curvy. If that is something that makes women feel empowered in any way, that’s great,” said Kate.

The actress added, “On a deeper, subconscious level, it’s one of the reasons why I’ve allowed my stupid self to be so n*ked on screen. It’s partly because I do believe that it’s right for the character and it’s right for the story but it’s also knowing that not many people do that, actually and not just that, but I’m a normal person.”

