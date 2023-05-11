Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is one of the most loved and celebrated Hollywood celebrities. The actor enjoys a massive fanbase and is known for many stellar performances. Notably, despite bagging key roles in the Fast and Furious and Jumanji Franchises, Johnson didn’t bag all the roles that he pursued and one of them was the role of Jack Reacher, which was later played by Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. Today, we bring to you a throwback when the actor revealed why he is grateful that he didn’t get the role. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Johnson’s career wasn’t a bed of roses and he had to struggle to make a name for himself, however, now he is in a position, where he can choose the role he wants to play. The actor once revealed that he was quite confident about bagging the role of Jack Reacher because of his physical attribute. However, he lost it to Tom Cruise. The actor admitted at that time he felt disappointed; however, he later understood business is business.

During a Facebook session, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he is quite grateful that he didn’t get the role because then he would have not got his part in Fast and Furious. He had said, “I’m positive that the role of Jack Reacher, because it was an established character — an IP that was well-known and beloved around the world — that I wouldn’t have had the creative space to do what I wanted with the character. I look back in gratitude that I didn’t get Jack Reacher.”

Later, Dwayne Johnson got a chance to essay the role of Luke Hobbs in the fifth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

“The universe works in funny ways, though, as when that door shut on me, another door opened with the opportunity to create a character from scratch that was of my DNA,” he said.

Well, we completely agree with Dywane Johnson. Yes, Universe has mysterious ways of working, and everyone should trust the process. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below!

