Mila Kunis and her actor husband, Ashton Kutcher have been facing a lot of heat ever since they extended their support to their pal Danny Masterson who has been sentenced to 30 years in prison over two r*pe cases. The trio worked together in the popular sitcom ‘That ’70s Show’ and remained close friends since then. However, a Reddit post noticed how Mila had slammed Will Smith for his Oscars slap but is supporting her close friend who has been accused of r*pe. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Mila Kunis got on the wrong side of the Internet for supporting Danny Masterson but the Internet did not forget how she took a dig at Will Smith for slapping comedian and actor Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

A Reddit post pulled up an old interview of Mila Kunis where she reacted to the whole Will Smith slap fiasco. At the time Mila said, “The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself.”

Mila Kunis continued, “Not standing up, to me, was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up.” Mila added, “I thought, ‘Wow, what a time we’re living in that rather than do what’s right, people focus on doing what looks good.’ It’s insane to me.”

Take a look:

The throwback interview of the ‘Friends With Benefits’ star did not go down well with the Reddit users as one person shared, “That is such a fu*k you to these women who have finally gotten some kind of justice. Minimizing their pain and just…it is absolutely disgusting. And then dude drags Masterson’s daughter into it as a sympathy ploy.”

Another person shared, “Wow, this is way worse than I imagined. Ashton and Mila only hold people who aren’t their immediate friends and family to high standards. A slap at the Oscar? Send him to the gallows! Multiple r*pe convictions? ‘Tis but a small misunderstanding!”

The next one commented, “The audacity, he’s a joke,” as another chimed in, “I still cannot believe that people who have dedicated time and their money fighting human trafficking would flat out defend the serial rapist who is a member of a cult. Mind boggling.”

One user shared, “This really paints the clearer picture of all the support Polanski had and still has. Celebrities simply see themselves as a separate caste than the rest of us, and their crimes towards us are simply not that big of a deal.” A person commented, “That was disgusting and creepy as fu*k” as one concluded, “Genuinely fu*king sickening.

Mila Kunis in the letter to support Danny Masterson, for the unversed, wrote, “Witnessing his interactions with his daughter has been heartwarming and enlightening. He prioritizes his family, education, and happiness above all else, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to being a loving and responsible parent. As a father, he leads by example, instilling in her values that reflect integrity, compassion, and respect for others.”

