Megan Fox, the undisputed queen of sultriness, can give anyone w*t and wild dreams with just her one look. The Jennifer’s Body actress was definitely the right choice for the role, and her fashion outings never fail to take our breath away. She once turned heads at the red carpet event of the 2009 Golden Globes in her tight-fitting, curve-appreciating, floor-length gown. Scroll below to get the deets.

Fox is mostly known for her roles in the Transformers films, Jennifer’s Body and her undying contribution to the world of fashion. her street style is also drool-worthy, and she knows it. A few days back, the actress debuted her fiery crimson hair and bid goodbye to the long black mane; while many appreciated the look, there were also people who did not like it much.

Megan Fox in 2009 attended the Golden Globes Award ceremony in a gorgeous golden Ralph Lauren gown that was until the floor. The Jennifer’s Body star nailed the glamorous outfit with her equally complementing makeup. The dress featured thin straps and a plunging neckline, and it perfectly clung onto her figure, it also featured prints in the same colour. She styled the outfit in a sleek hairdo and clean makeup.

The pictures of Megan Fox have been shared on Twitter by a user, Rina; she styled her hair in a sleek hairdo tied in a bun and showcased her tattoo, which looked like that of Marilyn Monroe. For makeup, she went for a dewy base, soft, smoky eyes, and n*de pink lips.

Megan Fox accessorised her look with a pair of dangling earrings, along with stacked bangles on one hand. She also wore a statement ring to complete her look. Every eye on that red carpet event was on her as she looked so stunning.

You can check out the pictures here:

megan fox in ralph lauren at the 2009 golden globes pic.twitter.com/R0b1vEwqRS — RINA. (@LAVIDAPRADA) May 16, 2021

Presently, a few days back, Megan Fox chopped off her long black hair and sported a short bob with stylish bangs in the colour crimson. She was spotted in New York City with her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly.

