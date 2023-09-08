If you thought that Uorfi Javed had the most creative fashion sense in the world, well, you were probably wrong. Julia Fox, an international model, can give tough competition to Uorfi and often stuns in scandalous fashion outfits during her public appearances. Julia is now making headlines for her sensational outfit made by wristwatches and has a tiny skirt and a bandeau top covering her b**bs. Do you remember when Uorfi wore something similar made out of wristwatches? Scroll below to take a look.

Julia is a huge name in the fashion world and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. The model made headlines a while ago when she was dating rapper Kanye West, and their alleged romance and public appearances made fans react on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest creation, Julia Fox attended Pandora’s new lab-grown diamond collections event on Wednesday and wore an outfit made from wristwatches. The bandeau top barely covered her b**bs and had wristwatches in the front, while the mini skirt had a collection of wristwatches attached to the waist.

A user on Twitter shared her pictures where she completed the look with spiked sandals with a wristwatch in it. Take a look at it:

Julia Fox sure knows how to make a buzz with her public appearances and fashion sense. However, Uorfi Javed did it first, hehe. In October 2022, the fashionista shared a video of herself wearing a skirt made with the dials of wristwatches and paired it with a t-shirt.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Who did it better – Julia Fox or Uorfi Javed? Tell us in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion stories.

Must Read: Blake Lively Makes Rare Appearance With Husband Post Pregnancy, Flaunts S*xy Legs In Hot Pants Making Us Wonder Where Did All That Postpartum Weight Go?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News