The Crash Landing On You star Son Ye-jin has come a long way in her career and entertained the masses for over two decades. The actress’ work is praised by many as she brings various characters to life with sheer talent. It is not just the screens that the actress has ruled for years, but also the red carpets which she has set on fire with her mesmerising looks. She once turned in a beautiful goddess as she stunned in a sleeveless white gown with intricate details and left everyone’s jaws on the floor.

Ye-jin has been the A-lister who has attended many red-carpet events and turned heads with her looks. She is known for keeping the looks minimal with bare-minimum jewellery and subtle makeup.

Back in 2018, Son Ye-jin arrived at the 2nd Seoul Awards in a stunning sleeveless white dress. The dress has a beautiful satin material on the inside and a matching net net one on the outside. The intricate needle work with sequin added to the dress’ glamour and made Ye-jin look like an angel.

The gown had a plunging neckline through which The Negotiation actress flaunted her stunning cl*avage. While she did not show a lot of her skin, it still was mesmerising as she glowed throughout. The gown perfectly hugged Son Ye-jin’s toned body and revealed how fit and perfect she is. As usual, the Crash Landing On You star did not opt for heavy accessories and rather wore only a pair of diamond studs.

She left her hair open and went for a subtle base for makeup. The colour pop of the outfit came with her pink lipstick. Check out her look here:

Son Ye Jin in 2nd Seoul Award 2018

So stunning in White 😍🥰😘#SonYeJin #손예진 pic.twitter.com/YdCKKb4brj — 🐰👑ꕤ𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐬ꕤ👑🐰 (@ChiChiecoTogy) April 4, 2021

On her personal front, Son Ye-jin is married to Hyun Bin, who she began dating on the sets of the K-drama Crash Landing On You. The couple welcomed their first baby, a boy, in November.

