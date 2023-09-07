South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is one of the top-grossing girl groups that is ruling over millions and millions of fans’ hearts. Be it in performance, albums, or fashion, they are leading everywhere. The members are doing group projects, featuring in their solo music videos and acting projects and simultaneously they are doing impressively well in fashion.

And, when we talk about fashion, how can we not mention Jisoo. This BLACKPINK member has been mesmerising us with her impeccable dressing sense. She has created her own league when it comes to fashion. Be it on ramp, photo shoots or red carpet, the singer is simply a DIVA.

A few months back, Jisoo debuted at the Met Gala red carpet and created quite a buzz with her subtle and pretty look in a white and black combination outfit. She is also a brand ambassador for Calvin Klein and her sultry photoshoots made quite a noise on social media. Today, we have brought a throwback photo of Jisoo that we stumbled upon from one of her photoshoots and it’s stunning. So, BLINKS, scroll down ahead to know more about it and rejoice!

Have a look:

In this photo, Jisoo can be seen posing on a chair donning a black crochet dress with similar colour outfit underneath. She accessorised her look with a golden belt and black high boots that flaunted her perfectly-toned legs in the photoshoot.

For make-up, Jisoo opted for a subtle one with kohl-eyes and dark mascara, highlighted cheekbones and nose with nude lipstick. The singer left her hair open for the shoot giving that extra vibe to the photo.

What do you think about Jisoo’s photoshoot? Let us know.

