Jennifer Aniston has been proving us that age is just a number with her sultry looks for years. The actress, who has been acting for over three decades now, has made us all fall in love with her talent. Well, not only her craft, but the actress’ fashion picks are also as stunning as she is. Back in 2015, the actress gave us style lessons as she posed for a magazine shoot in a s*xy bra and a brown leather mesh skirt

Jen started off her acting career with American TV and was shot to fame with her fashionista role as Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom Friends. Since the show’s hit first season, the actress ruled both the silver and small screens.

From her red carpet looks to casual outings, Jennifer Aniston never upsets us with her fashion picks. The 54-year-old has stepped out in some outstanding outfits and has never shied away from showing off some of her skin. In 2015, the Friends star posed for InStyle magazine and chose some earthen themes to pull off a look.

For the pictures, the Murder Mystery star wore a black bra, showing off her cl*avage, underneath a beige shrug-like-top that had an overlapping pattern at the bottom. While she looked s*xy enough, she made her brown mesh leather skirt, through which she flaunted her hot legs, the highlight of the look. Jennifer Aniston posed s*ductively for the pictures putting her legs and side of her a** on display.

To accessorise, the We’re The Millers star wore a few chains and statement piece bracelets. She played with her chains as she looked into the camera with her seductive eyes. JenAn left her blonde locks open and went with a messy hair look.

