Sophie Turner has always turned heads, both on and off the screen. From her humble beginnings as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones to her current status as a fashion icon, she has always been one to experiment with her style. She is a chameleon at par when it comes to switching styles.

Turner’s early red carpet looks were often demure and conservative. However, her style has evolved to become more daring and risque fashion choices. The actress once ditched her bra, endorsing the ‘free your n*pples’ theory.

Sophie Turner decided to don this absolutely gorgeous gown for Joe Jonas’ 30th birthday in 2019. As they celebrated in NYC, the actress donned this fine piece by Alexandre Vauthier’s Couture.

The Game of Thrones actress decided to go braless as she gave a sheer few of her pierced n*pples advocating the free of your n*pples like a class. Her high heels offered a perfect oomph to her look while she accessorised it with a neckband.

Letting her hair loose doing the talking, Sophie Turner walked in style, flaunting her arm tattoo as she carried a small clutch, looking like a million bucks living every word of Taylor Swift‘s song bejeweled.

The picture was shared on a Reddit thread. Have a look here.

Well sure, Sophie Turner can pull off any look, from elegant gowns to edgy street style. Not afraid to take risks, she exudes confidence vibes in whatever she chooses to wear. Hope she continues to win hearts with such breathtaking, stupendously incredible looks.

