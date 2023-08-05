BTS’ Jungkook recently surprised everyone by joining his bandmate Suga during his latest concert in Seoul, South Korea. The show was the first of Suga’s three-day encore concert series, August D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL. As the BTS Maknae joined as a surprise guest, the crowd went crazy. However, Jungkook is not happy with his performance and is rather upset due to one mistake that no one noticed.

It has been a decade since BTS is entertaining the world with their quirky songs and upbeat music. The five-time Grammy-nominated has reached heights with its tracks and broken dozens of records. As the band is currently on a temporary hiatus, its members are focusing on their individual musical careers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After J-Hope, Suga, RM and Jimin, Jungkook recently released his debut single, Seven, featuring American singer and rapper Latto. The song has already broken a Guinness World Record and the 25-year-old treated his fans by singing it live on stage. But, after the concert, he took to his Weverse handle to hold a live session and revealed that he was upset about his performance.

For the unversed, JK performed Burn It with his bandmate Suga and then the latter left the stage for Jungkook to continue with his new single. As per Koreaboo, JK revealed that he made a few mistakes during the performance but his fans ensured that they did not notice it. He said, “‘We didn’t even notice.’ How would you not have noticed? How would anyone not have noticed? Huh? I completely skipped singing that part. Do you know how upset I got about it?”

He added how his Seven performance was chaotic as he took off his earpiece. Jungkook continued, “Oh, by the way… about ‘Seven.’ While performing ‘Seven,’ I took off the in-ear. And suddenly, I couldn’t really grasp the pitch. I couldn’t hear the music and… so I didn’t know if I was going a bit flat or a bit sharp. I was like, ‘Oh man, what am I going to do?’ But… I kept singing. Just kept going. I was going off on the beat of the drums. I could only hear the drums. And the sound of my own voice from my microphone was so loud… I just struggled with getting the right pitch. But, I mean, I know how I sing that song. So I kept going to the beat of the drums. It felt like a super-raw live, just me singing to the drums. It wasn’t really about the quality of the sound system, either. Anyway, I was… It was a chaotic moment. Should I look up the performance?”

BTS ARMY let the singer know that they were amazed by his performance, and all the mistakes that he mentioned went unnoticed by the audience. But, it seems that Jungkook is a perfectionist, as he always wants to go the extra mile for his fans.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: DC Gets Slammed Once Again For Retaining Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman But Axing Henry Cavill’s Superman, One Says “It Should Be A Felony”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News