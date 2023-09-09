Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is widely loved and adored for her role as El in the hit Netflix series! A few months back, Millie announced her engagement with boyfriend Jake Bonjiovi, which took the social media by surprise. The lovely couple has now shared an adorable video where he could be seen doing the English actress’ makeup for the first time, and it is setting up new couple goals. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, as per reports, Millie Bobby and Jake started dating in 2021, and after being together for two years this year, in April, they decided to take things to the next level as they got engaged. She shared the news on her social media account, but as she is only 19, she was met with a lot of criticism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown, who is the owner of Florence by Mills, shared a video on its YouTube page, her fiance, Jake Bonjiovi, could be seen trying his hands at makeup as she showcased his cosmetic skills on the Enola Holmes actress. Jake, in the video, says, “Today, I have been asked to do Millie’s makeup, which I’m very excited to do. This is a first for me — putting her makeup on. We’re gonna see what happens.” They did a couple’s Q&A session while doing the makeup, and while doing her eyebrows, they answered the question – how they first met.

Millie Bobby Brown’s fiance, Jake Bongiovi, answered, “We met — as I strangely think some people know — via social [media]. We met via Instagram.” The young actress went on to ask him about her first impression of him, and he gave a full explanation of when they met and said, “When we met, and you and I were in the airport, I think I was taken aback because what people kind of, like, don’t understand is — it’s such a Gen Z thing — is that when you meet someone online, you don’t have a gage for their physical person.”

On the makeup front, Jake Bongiovi did an okay job with Millie Bobby Brown’s eyebrows but went overboard with the bronzer on the cheek but managed to tackle it with the blending, but things went completely out of hand when it came to the eyelineer and in one word it was complete mess kind of reminded us of her character El’s punk rock style in the season two of Stranger Things.

Check out the video here:

Netizens were really impressed by their camaraderie and their cuteness. One of them wrote, “I love how Jake generally wanted to do it correctly it’s so adorable!”

Another quipped, “It’s official if I don’t have a relationship like this I don’t want they’re just such a cute couple!!”

Followed by another fan saying, “he’s so funny! we all need a jake in our lives”

One pointed out, “I am laughing at Millie’s reaction so hard please do more together”

And, “the way she looks at him is just so sweet; I truly love how happy Millie is. love them together”

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown was last seen in Enola Holmes 2, which is available on Netflix, and it once again featured Henry Cavill in the role of Sherlock Holmes.

For more updates on Millie Bobby Brown and her highly anticipated series, Stranger Things, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Olivia Rodrigo Surely Has “Guts” Because Netizens Are Convinced Her Song ‘The Grudge’ Is About Her Fallout With Taylor Swift: “Not Trying To Put Women Against Each Other But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News