Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have allegedly hit a rough patch in their relationship after finally finding their way back to each other after two decades. They seemed like a match made in heaven, but when the couple broke off their engagement in the early 2000s, Ben’s former girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow, reportedly was not surprised about the split. Keep scrolling to get the juicy deets.

According to reports, Gwyneth and Ben dated on and off in the late 1990s. They met at a party hosted by the infamous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and were together on and off from 1997 to 2000. Years later, in an interview, she once revealed that dating the Justice League actor was fun. Unfortunately, her parents disapproved, and it might be one of the reasons why they parted ways. The couple broke up in 1999 but stayed friends over the years.

Ben Affleck then met Jennifer Lopez on the set of the movie Gigli in 2002, but she was married to Cris Judd and filed for divorce from him in the same year. Ben and Jennifer Lopez got engaged in November 2002 and were set to get married the following year. However, in September 2003, the couple announced they were postponing their wedding. During that time, Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly revealed that she was not surprised by Ben and JLo’s relationship outcome.

In an interview with ABCNEWS, Gwyneth Paltrow said, “Ben makes life tough for himself. He’s got a lot of complications, and you know, he really is a great guy. So I hope he sorts himself out.” Paltrow also revealed that she never expected to end up with Ben Affleck, saying, “I just think we have a very different sort of value system.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were linked again in 2021, and in 2022, the couple finally tied the knot. Over the past few weeks, there have been reports claiming that JLo and Ben have been heading towards a divorce. The couple is also living separately. Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow was in a relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin, but they have also parted ways.

