Back to the Future opens with smashing numbers on its 40th anniversary re-release at the box office in North America. It missed a spot in the domestic 5 rankings by a hair, but its reissue debut is noteworthy, as it is on par with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The re-release debut has beaten the reissue opening of Avatar 2 and Toy Story at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It became one of the top three highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year when it was initially released in 1985. It is considered to be one of the greatest science fiction movies ever made. Its reference is found in several modern movies, including Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. The franchise is a major hit among the audience, and this is reflected in its re-release, which opened over the Halloween weekend, coinciding with its 40th anniversary.

Back to the Future re-release opening weekend collection at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Back to the Future by Robert Zemeckis, featuring Michael J Fox, earned solid numbers on its re-release debut weekend in North America. Unfortunately, it landed in the 6th spot in the domestic rankings this weekend. The film grossed $4.7 million during its three-day re-release weekend, playing in 2,290 theaters, bringing its overall domestic total to $219.25 million.

3-day re-release opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $1.5 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $1.9 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $1.2 million

Total – $4.7 million

How does it stack up against other major Hollywood re-releases in recent years?

Back to the Future’s re-release debut weekend is on par with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’s reissue opening weekend of $4.7 million. It has beaten Avatar 2’s $3.2 million and Toy Story’s $3.5 million reissue debut weekend collections.

1. Avatar – $10.5 million

2. Jaws – $8.1 million

3. Titanic – $6.7 million

4. Avengers: Endgame – $6.1 million

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home – $5.4 million

6. Back to the Future – $4.7 million | Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – $4.7 million

7. Toy Story – $3.5 million

8. Avatar 2 – $3.2 million

More about the film

The global re-release debut weekend collection of the film is $5.48 million. Due to this 40th anniversary reissue, the worldwide total of the sci-fi film is $389.75 million. It missed the $390 million mark this reissue opening weekend. The movie was re-released on October 31.

Box office summary

North America – $219.2 million

International – $170.5 million

Worldwide – $389.7 million

