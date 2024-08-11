Ranveer Singh is happily married and expecting his first child with his wife and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. But remember when he was rumored to be dating Anushka Sharma? His Band Baaja Baarat co-star once quashed their romance and claimed they could kill each other. Scroll below for all the details!

Anushka and Ranveer first worked together on Band Baaja Baarat, a 2010 romantic comedy that earned them massive recognition despite an average box office performance. They continued their association with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011.

During a conversation with Simi Garewal, Anushka Sharma once asked why she wasn’t dating Ranveer Singh. The actress claimed they had a very volatile relationship as they were both very different people. She confessed that she found her co-star attractive but maintained that they were only friends.

Anushka Sharma shared, “We can kill each other…I’m serious. I can take his head off, he can take mine off. If we ever had to be in a relationship, we would want two different things from a relationship. We see life in a very different way. He is a very practical person, I’m a completely impractical. I like him, he is attractive.”

The actress also said that being in a relationship with an actor was difficult for her. Anushka never dated any other colleague from Bollywood, but she did find her love in former Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma met Virat Kohli during a brand shoot. The duo struck the chords and tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in December 2017. The duo welcomed their first daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and a son, Akaay, in 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will feature next in the biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Chakda Xpress.

