Manisha Koirala is riding high with the laurels that her performance in Heeramandi garnered from the audience. The Netflix show was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Koirala’s act was considered one of the show-stealers. Recently, the actress spoke about not working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan again after their 1998 acclaimed film Dil Se.. and she might have taken a subtle dig at him too while doing so.

Regarding the same, Manisha Koirala spoke to Zoom, saying they should ask Shah Rukh Khan this question and why they never collaborated again after Dil Se.. and also asserted that the heroes decide whom they wish to work in the industry. The Yugpurush actress said, “You will have to ask him. In this industry, the heroes decide whom they want to work with, not the heroines.” Well, this could have been a subtle jibe at the megastar.

However, Manisha Koirala acknowledged that the Shah Rukh Khan film remains one of her best onscreen appearances and will forever cherish it. The movie revolves around an intense love story against the backdrop of terrorism. It was helmed by Mani Ratnam and also starred Preity Zinta in the lead role. The soundtrack of the movie remains a hit amongst the fans.

In another interview earlier this year with The Hindu, Manisha Koirala also addressed the issue of women-oriented films being made in Bollywood. The Akele Hum Akele Tum actress said, “We have had films like Umrao Jaan, but unfortunately, there is very little space for such works. First of all, actresses have a shorter career span. This is not a problem unique to Bollywood but is the case with film industries worldwide. Recently, Crew did superbly at the box office. I watched it in a theatre. Kudos to all three actresses and the filmmaker. But we need more. See, a filmmaker like Sanjay could make any film, but he chose to make Heeramandi, which is about women.”

Manisha Koirala played Mallika Jaan, a shrewd brothel owner and courtesan in Heeramandi. The show was set against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era. Well, we can from our part start manifesting that Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala come together soon for a project.

Must Read: Heeramandi: Here’s How Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders Helped Manisha Koirala aka Mallikajaan’, “To Bring In The Realism…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News