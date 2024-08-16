Munjya OTT Release Date: Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh’s Horror-Comedy To Premiere On Television Ahead Of Digital Debut

Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror-comedy Munjya is bringing back the nostalgia of the old days—whether you recall them fondly or not. Instead of following the recent trend of premiering first on OTT platforms, it’s making its debut on network TV. Read on for all the release details.

Box office and Audience Reception

The film has earned 130 crore gross worldwide, with 108 crore from the Indian domestic market. On IMDb, it has a rating of 7.2 out of 10, with 50.4% of 15,000 voters—approximately 7,700 people—rating it a perfect 10. The Tomatometer is at 56%, reflecting mixed critical reviews, while the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is 73%. Koimoi reviewed it with 3.5 stars out of 5, offering a generally positive assessment. Overall, the audience reception has been largely favourable.

Munjya Plot

The story of Munjya draws from folklore in Maharashtra’s Konkan region. In the 1950s, a young Brahmin boy falls in love with a girl seven years older than him. When his family objects to their relationship, he performs rituals in the jungle but tragically dies, leaving his spirit to haunt the peepal trees there. In the present day, Abhay Verma, a college student with a crush on his childhood friend—who’s already in a committed relationship—unexpectedly becomes entangled with the titular character, Munjya.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt and Yogesh Chandekar, this film stars Abhay Verma as Bittu, Sharvari as Bela, Mona Singh as Pammi, Sathyaraj as Elvis Karim Prabhakar, Suhas Joshi as Aaji, Taran Singh as Spielberg, and Bhagyashree Limaye as Rukku. The music is composed by Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya, and Justin Varghese. director of photography is Saurabh Goswami, with costume design by Sheetal Sharma and art direction by Pallavi Pethkar. The action sequences are directed by R.P. Yadav, and Monisha R Baldawa handles the editing. The film is produced by Maddock Films.

Digital Release Date And Source

Disney Star has grabbed both the streaming and satellite rights for the film. While there’s no official word yet, our sources hint that the OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar will follow the TV premiere on Star Gold, airing on August 24, 2024, at 8:00 PM.

Must Read: What To Watch This Weekend In Theatre & OTT: From Stree 2 & Vedaa To Emily In Paris Season 04 Part -01 & Manorathangal, Exciting Films & Shows That You Cannot Miss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News