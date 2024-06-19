Actor Abhay Verma has been celebrating Munjya‘s success. The horror-comedy has been winning hearts in the theaters and numbers at the box office. Recently, Abhay, in an exclusive chat with Koimoi, talked about the dreaded insider-outsider debate and how he has been striving to work better.

While we talk about how it is tough for outsiders to get a break or make their mark in the industry, Abhay has had a successful run, and both his films have been applauded. While he was seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan opposite Sara Ali Khan, his character did not go unnoticed.

In a conversation with Koimoi, Abhay Verma discussed, how he saw this dream of becoming an actor 12 years ago and since then it has been a non-stop struggle to achieve this dream. He even talked about how his parents reacted when he broke the news of becoming an actor.

The actor said, “Honestly, you know what I believe in? That if you want to do something or if you really want to achieve something you never have, you have to do something that you never did. And I really believe that there is no passion to be found playing small. So, I have always focused on the larger things in life. And when I saw this dream 12 years ago, I didn’t know that outsider, insider, nepotism, this and that. I didn’t know the business side of it. I was just purely intended to entertain people. That is all. So, that is the intent that I have grown up with for a good 10-12 years. That doesn’t come with the love of by-products, that I want a big house, a big car by acting. I mean, that’s a separate thing altogether, which I don’t prioritize at all. My focus is to just act and entertain people and just try to make a difference with my work.”

Talking about how his family dealt with this huge decision he took, the actor further said, “When my family got to know that I wanted to become an actor, they were really keen on just keeping one thing intact. That is their trust. You know, because in Bombay, I mean, there are a lot of things that distract you, which might take you to another route. So, that is the thing which they were really concerned about. Otherwise, I think, like every parent, they always think for the good of their child, and they always want them to flourish. But that concern of not being diverted into, you know, all the bad things. So, that was always there, and we, as children, in general, I would like to say this to everyone who will be listening to us, let’s keep the trust of our parents intact.”

Abhay Verma plays Bittoo in Munjya. The role was originally written for Alia Bhatt, but when things could not turn well at that end, luck (and the producer) strongly favored Abhay!

