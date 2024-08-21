After Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor Surpasses PM Modi To Become The 3rd Most Followed Indian On Instagram; Check Out Who Dominates #1 & #2 Spot!

The Shraddha Kapoor craze refuses to die down! After breaking box office records with her film Stree 2, the actress has now reached another milestone by becoming the third-most followed Indian on Instagram.

Shraddha achieved this feat by surpassing the follower count of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the actress was always popular on social media, the unprecedented success of Stree 2 has only added to her popularity.

Shraddha Kapoor Becomes the Third-Most Followed Indian on Instagram with 91.5 Million Followers

On August 21st, Shraddha Kapoor‘s Instagram follower count reached a whopping 91.5 million, making her the third-most-popular Indian celebrity on the social media platform. The actress has now surpassed PM Narendra Modi, who has 91.3 million followers at the time of writing, making him the fourth-most followed Indian on the Meta-owned platform.

The number one position is held by Virat Kohli, who boasts a massive following of 270 million—far more than any other Indian celebrity. In second place is our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with 91.8 million followers. Alia Bhatt is the fifth-most followed Indian on Instagram, with 85.2 million fans. With the kind of success Shraddha has seen recently, it’s possible she might even surpass Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the coming days to become the most-followed Indian actress on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Shraddha continues to make waves at the box office with the phenomenal success of Stree 2. The horror comedy, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, has already crossed the 250 crore mark at the domestic box office within six days of its release. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is a direct sequel to the 2018 hit Stree.

