Today was a real test for Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2, considering it was a regular weekday for the film. Yesterday, there was an advantage of the Raksha Bandhan holiday, so we saw a score of almost 40 crores coming in. Today, it was expected to maintain a score of above 20 crores with all the positivity around, and that’s what exactly happened. Keep reading to know how much the film earned at the Indian box office on day 6!

After a fantastic start of 64.80 crores (including paid previews), the sequel displayed a stronghold at the ticket windows over the weekend. With yesterday’s 38.40 crores, the film maintained a score of 30 crore+ for five consecutive days, a commendable feat achieved by only a few Bollywood films.

Stree 2 started off on a decent note today and picked up really well during the afternoon and evening shows. However, there has been an expected dip in the occupancy of night shows. Still, a strong score has been registered as early trends suggest 24-26 crores for day 6. Including these estimates, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at 266.40-268.40 crores net.

As we can see, Stree 2 has crossed 250 crores in style, and from here, the entry into the 300 crore club will happen very quickly. Tomorrow, the film is expected to score above 20 crores, and by Friday, the mark of 300 crores will be crossed, making it one of the fastest entrants of the club.

Meanwhile, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is already a super-duper hit at the Indian box office. Made at a moderate cost of 60 crores, the film has earned over 300% returns in just 5 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Day 6 Ticket Sales: With 3.08 Lakh Sold Tickets On Tuesday Shraddha Kapoor Is Just Two Inches Away To Beat Kalki 2898 AD!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News