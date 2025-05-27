Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles, continues to push its tally ahead. After earning decent numbers during the fourth weekend, it entered weekdays by falling below the 1 crore mark. Yesterday, on the fifth Monday, day 26, the film fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time, indicating that the pace has slowed. In the meantime, it is just a few lakhs away from surpassing Salman Khan’s Race 3 at the Indian box office.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the Bollywood crime drama has already emerged victorious during its theatrical run. Backed by the sequel factor and good content, it has successfully enjoyed the required traction among audiences. Though it hasn’t made an enormous sum, it has done enough to be a good success story for Bollywood in 2025.

How much did Raid 2 earn at the Indian box office in 26 days?

Yesterday, on day 26, Raid 2 earned 87 lakh, a drop of 29.26% from Friday’s 1.23 crores. Overall, the film has earned 168.49 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic total stands at 198.81 crores.

All set to surpass Race 3 today

With 168.49 crores already in the kitty, Raid 2 is all set to surpass Salman Khan’s Race 3 (169 crores) today. After beating Race 3, it might cross Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang (181.03 crores) before wrapping up the run.

Box office returns and verdict of Raid 2

Reportedly, the Ajay Devgn starrer is made on a budget of 120 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 168.49 crores, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 48.49 crores. Calculated further, it has made 40.40% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Raid 2 worldwide box office collection after 26 days

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, Raid 2 has earned 229.81 crore gross. It includes 198.81 crore gross from India and 31 crore gross from the overseas market.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 168.49 crores

India gross – 198.81 crores

Overseas gross – 31 crores

Worldwide gross – 229.81 crores

