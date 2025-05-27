Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is still attracting audiences, especially in Kerala. It’s already a massive success and is among the top grossers of the Malayalam film industry. After achieving several milestones and creating new benchmarks, the film has earned a record-breaking share in the home state, underlining the unprecedented dominance of Laletan. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the Malayalam crime thriller was released in theatres on April 25, 2025. Released amid decent expectations, the film opened to highly positive reviews and has been enjoying extraordinary word-of-mouth since its release. As a result, it exceeded expectations by miles and turned out to be a historic success for Mollywood.

Thudarum earns a historic distribution share in Kerala

Talking about the latest box office achievement, Thudarum has created history on the home ground, i.e., Kerala. All thanks to its unprecedented run, it has emerged as the first film to make 50 crore distribution share in the state. Yes, you read that right! It has toppled biggies like 2018 and L2: Empuraan to achieve this unbelievable feat.

Thudarum clearly indicates Mohanlal’s crazy stardom among the Malayalam audience. The deadly combination of his star power and strong content continues to set new benchmarks for Mollywood.

How much did Thudarum earn at the worldwide box office?

The Mohanlal starrer has completed 32 days in theatres. Yesterday, on the fifth Monday, it earned around 49 lakh in India, a drop of just 18.33% from Friday’s 60 lakh. Including this, the 32-day collection of the film stands at an impressive 120.14 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals a gross domestic total of 141.76 crores.

In the overseas market, Thudarum earned a mind-blowing 93.70 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office of the film stands at a whopping 235.46 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 120.14 crores

India gross – 141.76 crores

Overseas gross – 93.70 crores

Worldwide gross – 235.46 crores

From here, the Malayalam crime thriller is expected to add another 4-5 crores, thus wrapping up at around 240 crore gross globally.

