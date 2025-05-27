Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise’s final MI film, is getting a warm welcome almost everywhere. In Japan, the film has also been received well with a smashing opening. It has beaten Tom Cruise’s previous two releases, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Mission: Impossible movie registered one of the top 20 biggest Memorial Day openings in North America, surpassing its 2nd installment. Tom Cruise’s film is also scoring great numbers at the China pre-sales, and on day 4, it outpaced Deadpool and Wolverine. In India as well, the film is performing welll. Overall, it is earning winning numbers, but its colossal budget is a concern as now it must earn close to $1 billion to be profitable.

Mission: Impossible 8 Japan Opening

In Japan, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released on Friday, which was the film’s widest release. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Final Reckoning collected a solid $11.5 million on its opening weekend in Japan. It registered the second biggest opening for a Hollywood movie post-COVID. The film also surpassed one million admissions during the opening weekend, marking a historic debut in Japan for the franchise and Tom Cruise. The film is only under The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $13.5 million.

Breakdown of earnings:

Friday (Opening Day): $6.7M

Saturday: $2.5M

Sunday: $2.3M

Surpassed the previous two releases of Tom Cruise in Japan

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report reveals that Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has beaten Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One‘s opening weekend collections by a significant margin.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $11.5 million Top Gun: Maverick – $9.1 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 – $7.6 million

Worldwide Collection & Release

Mission: Impossible 8 collected a total of $77 million on its 4-day extended opening in North America. Allied to the $127 million overseas gross, the worldwide haul stands at $204 million. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

Opening Weekend Gross – $63 million

Total Domestic Gross – $77.0 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $204.00 million

