Lilo & Stitch has turned out to be a big success story for Disney. After exceeding expectations and registering a colossal opening weekend, the film has maintained a firm grip at ticket windows on weekdays, resulting in an impressive total. In the latest development, it surpassed Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World and unleashed two major milestones at the worldwide box office and the North American box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Lilo & Stitch earn at the North American box office?

Domestically, Disney’s biggie witnessed its theatrical release on May 23, 2025. Despite mixed reviews, it opened on a historic note and amassed a staggering $182.60 million during the 4-day Memorial Day weekend (from Friday to Monday). It maintained a solid hold on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing in a total of $207.87 million in just 6 days.

Surpasses Captain America: Brave New World domestically!

With $207.87 million, Lilo & Stitch has surpassed Captain America: Brave New World ($200.50 million) to become the 3rd highest-grossing film at the North American box office in 2025. Very soon, it’ll beat Sinners ($260.98 million).

Take a look at the top grossers at the North American box office in 2025:

A Minecraft Movie – $422.03 million Sinners – $260.98 million Lilo & Stitch – $207.87 million Captain America: Brave New World – $200.50 million Thunderbolts* – $176.31 million

Disney’s biggie crosses Captain America: Brave New World at the worldwide box office!

Disney’s latest release has smashed $213.60 million internationally. Combining this with the domestic total, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping $421.47 million. With this, it has surpassed Captain America: Brave New World‘s global sum, which stands at $415.10 million.

By beating Marvel’s biggie, Lilo & Stitch has now become the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025 globally. It stands below A Minecraft Movie’s $941.23 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Take a look at the top grossers at the worldwide box office in 2025:

Ne Zha 2 – $1.89 billion A Minecraft Movie – $941.23 million Lilo & Stitch – $421.47 million Captain America: Brave New World – $415.10 million Thunderbolts* – $359.30 million

