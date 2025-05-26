The Disney live-action remake Lilo & Stitch has arrived with a bang. It has beaten Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick to become the biggest Memorial Day opener. The film debuted at #1, beating Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the US box office chart. It has already become the sixth highest-grossing film of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the film features Maia Kealoha as Lilo in her debut film alongside Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, with original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee.

Lilo & Stitch Opening Weekend Collections

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, the Disney live-action remake, despite the mixed reviews, collected a spectacular $145.5 million on its three-day opening weekend and continued the winning streak on Monday, Memorial Day. Lilo & Stitch collected $37.5 million on Memorial Day, taking the 4-day opening weekend collection to $183.0 million at the North American box office.

4-day Opening Weekend Breakdown

May 23, Friday (Opening Day) – $55.0 million

May 24, Saturday – $47.5 million

May 25, Sunday – $43.0 million

May 26, Monday – $37.5 million

4-Day Total Gross – $183.0 million

Beats Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick As the #1 Memorial Day Opener

Tom Cruise’s film Top Gun: Maverick, released in 2022, held the record for being the biggest Memorial Day opener with its $160.5 million collection. Lilo & Stitch, the latest release, has beaten Top Gun: Maverick’s Memorial Day extended opening weekend to register the biggest opening weekend on this holiday. The 2025 release has beaten Maverick’s 4-day opening weekend by an estimated $22.5 million.

Lilo & Stitch (2025) Vs Lilo & Stitch (2002)

The 2025 live-action movie’s opening weekend was almost five times more than the 2002 animated film’s $35.2 million. The 2002 animated feature collected $145.7 million in its domestic run, which the 2025 live-action remake beat with its four-day opening weekend. It was released in theatres on May 23.

